Patti Smith covers The Beatles song ‘She’s Leaving Home’ at Carnegie Hall









This week, Patti Smith performed a cover of The Beatles song ‘She’s Leaving Home’ at the legendary Carnegie Hall in New York.

Smith’s unannounced performance of ‘She’s Leaving Home’ was part of an evening billed, ‘The Music of Paul McCartney’, which was held as part of philanthropist Michael Dorf’s charity series ‘Music Of’. Graham Nash, Lyle Lovett, Bettye Lavette, Nancy Wilson, Bruce Hornsby, and Wings’ Denny Laine were among those in the audience to see the spectacle.

In other McCartney news, a new documentary called Man On The Run was announced and is to be directed by Morgan Neville. In a press release, Neville said: “As a lifelong obsessive of all things McCartney, I’ve always felt that the 1970s were the great under-examined part of his story. I’m thrilled to have the chance to explore and reappraise this crucial moment in a great artist’s life and work.”

He continued: “I was too young to buy Beatles records when they came out, but I could buy Wings records, and I loved them. To me, the story of what happened to Paul McCartney in the wake of The Beatles when he had to rediscover himself is the story that has never been told.”

Watch the footage below of Smith’s cover of The Beatles classic ‘She’s Leaving Home’.

See more