‘Man On The Run’ documentary to explore Paul McCartney’s life after The Beatles









A new documentary has been announced entitled Man On The Run, to be directed by Morgan Neville. The film will focus on Paul McCartney and his life after leaving The Beatles leading up to his success with Wings in the 1970s.

Reportedly, Neville has obtained “unprecedented access to a never-before-seen archive of Paul and Linda’s home videos and photos, as well as new interviews”, and, according to a press release, the film will serve as “the definitive document of Paul’s emergence from the dissolution of the world’s biggest band and his triumphant creation of a second decade of musical milestones — a brilliant and prolific stretch.”

Neville himself noted, “As a lifelong obsessive of all things McCartney, I’ve always felt that the 1970s were the great under-examined part of his story. I’m thrilled to have the chance to explore and reappraise this crucial moment in a great artist’s life and work.”

The filmmaker was awarded with an Academy Award back in 2013 for his film 20 Feet from Stardom, which explored the lives of some of the most-celebrated backing singers in the music industry, while he also headed the recent Anthony Bourdain documentary Roadrunner.

Continuing to express his love for McCartney and his work in the 1970s, Neville added, “I was too young to buy Beatles records when they came out, but I could buy Wings records, and I loved them. To me, the story of what happened to Paul McCartney in the wake of The Beatles when he had to rediscover himself is the story that has never been told.”

It sounds like a dream project for Neville, so the final product will hopefully contain all his passion for McCartney too. He concluded, “When Universal called me about this, it took me about three seconds to say I have to do this. It’s the kind of thing I think I’ve been training for since I was ten years old.”