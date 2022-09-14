Patrick Carney and Michelle Branch suspend divorce proceedings









Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney and Michelle Branch have decided to put the breaks on divorce proceedings for the next six months. Back in August, Branch announced that the pair had separated after three years of marriage. It was later confirmed that she had filed for a divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

According to a new Rolling Stone report, a Tennessee judge recently signed a court order stipulating that divorce proceedings are to be “suspended without prejudice” for a period of six months. “During the period of suspension the parties may participate in counselling services to effectuate reconciliation and/or may resume living together as husband and wife,” the order reads.

It continues: “Their acts and conduct in doing so shall not be determined condonation of any prior misconduct and all acts or actions by the parties prior to the entry of this order shall remain and constitute grounds for divorce.” The pause is likely due to couples being required to cite adultery, abandonment or uncontested irreconcilable differences for a divorce in the state of Tennessee.

Shortly after news of the divorce surfaced, Branch issued a statement in which she said: “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

Branch is also rumoured to have posted and later deleted, in which she accused Carney of infidelity. The day before she commenced divorce proceedings, she was arrested on charges of domestic assault. When questioned by the Nashville police officers called to her home, she admitted to slapping Carney in the face “one or two times”. The case was dismissed two weeks later.