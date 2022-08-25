Michelle Branch has domestic assault case dismissed following Patrick Carney split









The domestic assault case raised by The Black Keys member Patrick Carney against Michelle Branch has been dismissed.

News of Branch’s arrest broke on August 11th, a day after she took to social media to write about the drummer’s infidelity. The musician posted to her followers: “Just found out my husband cheated on me…while I was home with our six-month-old daughter.”

Police were called to the couple’s home in Nashville, Tennessee, after a domestic disturbance was reported. When quizzed by officers, Branch told officers at the scene she’d slapped Carney in the face “one to two times”. Her bail was set at $1,000, and she was released on the same day of the arrest.

The following day, Branch filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Speaking to People about their split, she said: “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward,” she said. “With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

The former couple met in 2015 at a Grammys party and began dating two years later while working together on her album, Hopeless Romantic. They were married in 2019 and share two children. Carney has yet to publicly comment on Branch’s arrest, the charges or the separation.