Michelle Branch arrested after assaulting ex-husband Patrick Carney









Singer Michelle Branch has been arrested on charges of domestic assault against her husband, The Black Keys’ Patrick Carney. The news comes shortly after the pair revealed their split after three years of marriage. Around that time, Branch posted and subsequently deleted a tweet about her husband’s alleged infidelity. “Just found out my husband cheated on me … while I was home with our 6-month-old daughter,” the post read.

Rolling Stone reported that police were called to Carney and Branch’s Tennesse home after reports of a domestic disturbance. At the scene, Branch told officers that she’d slapped Carney in the face “one or two times”. Her bail was set at $1,000 and she was released the same day.

Speaking to People Magazine about her split from the Black Keys drummer, Branch said: “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward,” Branch added. “With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

Carney has so far not come forward to comment on the pair’s separation. Branch met the drummer at a Grammy Awards party back in 2015. They began dating shortly after and continued their relationship while working on Branch’s 2017 album Hopeless Romantic, which Carney produced and co-wrote. In 2018, they had their first child, a son, and in 2019 they decided to marry. In the February of this year, they welcomed their second child.

The following May, The Black Keys released Dropout Boogie, their eleventh studio album, which features lead singles ‘Wild Child’ and ‘It Aint Over’. Carney and frontman Dan Auerbach are currently in the midst of their North American tour.

Branch, meanwhile, is about to release her fourth studio effort, The Trouble With Fever. Slated for release this September, the album has already been previewed with lead single ‘I’m A Man’, which dropped last month.