Party Dozen return with ‘Wake In Might’









Party Dozen - 'Wake In Might' 4.5

Ever just wake up in a last night’s leather jacket, shake the hangover off in an instant, run a comb through your greased locks and smash the hinges off the front door before swaggering out onto the street? Me neither. However, if you want to hear how that might sound, then check out the new Party Dozen single ‘Wake In Might’.

Prior to listening, I was still struggling with a touch of illness, but this new effort from the Sydney duo is like the obverse of Lemsip. Rather than offering you a hug in a mug and soothing your pain, it prefers to simply proclaim, ‘What the hell is pain?’, and ravage a sense of Stagger Lee sauntering from somewhere deep within your fragile disposition.

Kirsty Tickle and Jonathan Boulet provide a backtrack to spice up your menial chores with imagined filmic purpose thanks to the same wailing, distorted sax, brooding drum tone, and some thundering guitar, all culminating in a volley of toms and plunked piano chords that suitably head towards Halloween territory. And that’s it; what more do you want?

Speaking about the single, the band have aptly stated themselves: “’Wake In Might’ is when you kick your own door out leaving the house – everything is going right today. It’s an anthem of confidence. The theme for the lovable anti-hero.” Surely, this is a come-hither to feature in Martin Scorsese’s next movie?

As of yet, the Australian outfit have not said whether a new album is on the way. However, it has been over a year now since the release of The Real Work, and they may well be looking to carry on the success of that noise rock experiment.

We’re now five years on from their debut effort, The Living Man, and with a Nick Cave collaboration already under their belt, the duo are upholding the southern hemisphere’s penchant for bold attitude. ‘Wake In Might’ is a beastly tune that conjures up the mystical darkness of some Carson McCullers badass.

You can check out the new single below.