Park Chan-wook discusses the fate of the cinema experience









The South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook of Oldboy and Lady Vengeance is back in the conversation of modern cinema after releasing his recent movie, Decision to Leave.

Though the film is released through the streaming service MUBI, Chan-wook is wary of protecting the cinematic experience for future generations, telling NME, “It would be heartbreaking if we couldn’t see great films in theatres”. In discussion with the publication about the future of cinema on the small screen, the South Korean filmmaker had a lot to say about the matter, offering both sides of the argument.

Speaking of the matter, Chan-wook stated, “It’s so complicated, and things are changing by the minute. Some festivals are still excluding streaming films, and I obviously understand the concerns. But what complicates things is films like The Irishman and Roma, which I adore, and which were only able to come out with the quality and budget available thanks to streaming platforms”.

Singing the praises of such streaming services as Netflix and MUBI, who often take more risks when it comes to the movies they fun, whilst the director says it would be “heartbreaking” to lose out on the cinema experience, he adds, “if you force me to choose, I choose to live in a world where I can still see The Irishman and Roma, by any means”.

Reporting on the new movie, we gave Chan-wook’s latest release Decision to Leave, three and a half stars, stating, “Decision to Leave is a solid mystery drama burning with tension and uncertainty. Audiences are faced with many questions and rarely given concrete answers, yet Park ensures that the film never bores”.

Check out the trailer for the new movie, below.