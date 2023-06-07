Park Chan-wook to co-write and produce new Netflix thriller, ‘War and Revolt’









South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook is teaming up with Netflix for the first time to co-write and produce a new thriller, War and Revolt.

The period piece will be set in Korea’s Joseon dynasty and follow two friends who have known each other since childhood. However, as the war worsens, the pair find their friendship tested as they slowly become rivals.

Kim Sang-man, known for his 2010 feature Midnight FM, will be directing War and Revolt. The director has previously worked with Park on the films I’m a Cyborg, But That’s OK and Joint Security Area as an art director.

The movie will star Gang Dong-won as Cheon-young, who rises from being a slave to a skilled martial artist, and Park Jeong-min as Jong-ryeo, who is part of the military’s most influential family and also Cheon-young’s previous master.

War and Revolt is set to feature actors such as Cha Seung-won, Kim Shin-rock, Jin Seon-kyu and Jung Sung-ill. Moho Film will produce the film in collaboration with Semicolon Studio.

According to Netflix: “Struggling to break free from the chains of servitude, Cheon-young will be brought to life by Gang’s extraordinary talent, exuding charm and delivering breathtaking action sequences that will leave audiences in awe. Park’s portrayal is expected to be nothing short of mesmerizing, as he delves deep into the complex psyche of a man torn between friendship and duty, ultimately facing his own downfall.”

Since War and Revolt hasn’t started filming yet, revisit the trailer of Park’s previous film, Decision to Leave.