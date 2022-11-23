Paris Hilton picks her favourite films









What and who is Paris Hilton? It’s rather tough to say. There are many words to describe Paris Hilton…amongst them are personality, model, socialite, entertainer, and person of wealth. All those things are true, and yet the woman herself appears to be something more. She is an enigma; she is indecipherable. She is… Paris Hilton.

Hilton first burst into the tabloids during the late 1990s when she started showing up at the parties and events of the New York City social elite and expanded her horizons when she signed with Donald Trump’s modelling agency at age 19. Hilton then appeared in the aptly named reality show The Simple Life before a 2004 sex tape entitled One Night In Paris shot her even further into the clutches of international fame.

To gain a further understanding of the inner working of the mind of Paris Hilton, we can explore her favourite films and her accompanying commentary on them. Initiating a list of the things she “loves”, Paris Hilton begins the list of her favourite films with the Farrelly Brothers’ 1998 film There’s Something About Mary. While talking to Rotten Tomatoes, she said of the film: “I love There’s Something About Mary. I love Ben Stiller; I think he’s hilarious, so funny. I love Cameron Diaz – she’s so beautiful and such a great actress. I love the Farrelly brothers. They’re so talented. They have the craziest, sickest humour, but I love it.”

Moving on three years, Hilton is in clear admiration of Baz Luhrmann’s musical drama Moulin Rouge. Hilton was on hand to eloquently delineate her profound respect for Lurhmann and the rest of his oeuvre. “I love musicals, and I love the music in that. I have it all memorized; I’ve seen that movie 20 times. It’s so beautiful, and I love the makeup and the costumes. The story is so sad.”

The list of things that Paris Hilton loves just keeps on coming. Does the woman despise anything at all!? Of 1988’s Beaches – directed by Mary Agnes Donoghue and based on Iris Rainer Dart’s novel of the same name. “I love Beaches,” Hilton said. “I love that movie! It’s so sad, but it’s really a story about best friends. I don’t know, it’s a classic, and I grew up with it. And it has really great music.”

Surely, she would run out of things to love sooner or later, but no, the praise just kept pouring from her mouth. Up next is Johnny Depp and Tim Burton and their 1990 film Edward Scissorhands. Unsurprisingly, Hilton noted: “I love Johnny Depp – he’s an amazing actor, and I love the characters he picks. And it’s just a really cute story. And I love the director.”

Rounding off her five favourite films and the long list of things that she loves is Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Blake Edwards’ 1961 film adaptation of Truman Capote’s 1958 novella of the same name. Chucking in her two-pence on the classic cinematic work, Hilton said, “And I love Breakfast at Tiffany’s. I love Audrey Hepburn. I love her style, and I think the whole idea of it is really fun because I used to live in New York, so I can relate to her.”

Thankfully, we now know the things that Paris Hilton loves: everything. However, Tina Fey would not have that same praise for Hilton herself.

Paris Hilton’s favourite films:

There’s Something About Mary (Farrelly Brothers, 1998)

Moulin Rouge (Baz Lurhmann, 2001)

Beaches (Mary Agnes Donoghue, 1988)

Edward Scissorhands (Tim Burton, 1990)

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (Blake Edwards, 1961)

