Tina Fey once called Paris Hilton “a piece of shit” and a “tranny” in a brutal tirade









When Paris Hilton hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live back in 2005, she would go down as one of the worst hosts to ever grace the show. She was so bad, in fact, that show writer Tina Fey would go on a savage tirade against the celebrity personality during an interview on The Howard Stern Show.

“99 per cent of people who host the show come to have a good time. 99 per cent of them are on their best behaviour, they’re great. And literally, every four years, you get one, and you’re like, ‘Oh my God.’” Howard Stern then interrupted and said, “Like Paris Hilton, I would kill myself.”

Fey then responds by saying: “She’s a piece of shit. We gave it her, and people thought, ‘Ah, maybe she’ll be fun’. You know, she won’t take herself too seriously. She took herself super seriously. She’s so dumb, and she’s so proud of how dumb she is. She looks like a tranny up close. Her hand is like from my elbow to end of my hand.”

Stern then asked why Hilton was “such a nightmare on Saturday Night Live.” Fey then replied, “Well, she’d come in and say like, ‘I’m not doing that’. Jim Downey wrote this really funny sketch about [someone] finding out that she had a sex tape and being like, ‘Oh well, you can’t host the show; we have standards here’. She was like, ‘Oh, I’m not doing it’, and wouldn’t come out of her dressing room.”

Fey added, “Also, we would walk down the hall and just like a nasty wad of Barbie hair on the stairs, this came off her head. Her hair is like a Fraggle. She has a weave all the time, a cheap weave.” Stern then asked why Hilton would lock herself in a room on SNL when the whole thing is meant to be collaborative. Perhaps it’s the fact that people like Fey were constantly judging her, and she didn’t feel particularly safe from their barbarous tongues.

Fey hypocritically continued: “She would make fun of all the girls she hates. She’d said, ‘I wanna play Jessica Simpson because I hate her. You should write a sketch about Jessica Simpson; she’s so fat.’” Then another guest on the show claimed that the members of the SNL team had made a bet on whether or not Hilton would ask someone a personal question.

Fey noted, “Yeah, anything like, ‘How are you today? Where are you from?’ Anything.” Then the guest claims that SNL writer Seth Myers “fucked her”. To which Fey responds, “he wishes”. The whole chat, as is customary on The Howard Stern Show, is rather vulgar, disrespectful and obtuse.