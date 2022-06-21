Paramount will not censor art from eras with dated sensibilities









Paramount CEO Bob Bakish has stood firm on his stance that he will not remove content with differing sensibilities to current standards from the new Paramount streaming service.

As one of the oldest production companies, Paramount has a wealth of historic material, some of which naturally upholds dated sensibilities held in the era, but Bakish has said he will not remove or censor such content.

“By definition, you have some things that were made in a different time and reflect different sensibilities,” he said of some of the older material on offer.

Adding: “I don’t believe in censoring art that was made historically, that’s probably a mistake. It’s all on demand – you don’t have to watch anything you don’t want to.”

Furthermore, when asked about the recent controversy surrounding the purchase and privatisation of Channel 4 in the UK, Bakish refused to speculate on the matter, simply commenting: “We’re good with where we are in the UK.”

The streaming service is new to the UK and as such is being sold at a lower rate of £6.99 and is pitched as a bolster to viewing habits rather than a main competitor. The service will also be free to Sky Cinema customers.

