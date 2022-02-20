Watch Paramore cover Fleetwood Mac song 'Everywhere'









Fleetwood Mac in the 1980s was in a strange state of constant flux. Following a decade of blues and jazzy soft rock, the group finally hit big in the mid-1970s with a lineup that included Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks. Rumours wound up being one of the biggest selling albums of all time, and relationships within the band were famously fractured, gifting the rest of the world with rock and roll’s greatest soap opera.

The strangest part about all of this was that, no matter how much they might have hated each other, the members of Fleetwood Mac always returned to the group. Nicks launched a successful solo career in the ’80s, but Buckingham’s was less successful. Nevertheless, the classic lineup of Fleetwood Mac two albums, Mirage and Tango in the Night, despite being at a low point in terms of communication.

“That was in my estimation when everybody in the band was personally at their worst,” Buckingham told Nick DeRiso in 2015. “By the time we did Tango in the Night, everybody was leading their lives in a way that they would not be too proud of today.”

Tango in the Night represented a full embrace of the ’80s aesthetic: big synths, drum machines, and glossy production were always a part of the equation, and Buckingham took the reigns as the rest of the members contributed to the album in varying degrees. Nicks was more focused on her solo career, and subsequently rarely attended the album’s sessions. Instead, Christine McVie stepped up with four lead vocals and five songwriting credits, including on the album’s biggest hit ‘Little Lies’.

Tango in the Night would peak at number seven on the Billboard Album charts, but the album found sustained success. Eventually selling more than 15 million copies worldwide, Tango in the Night remains the band’s second most popular album after Rumours. However, the tension within the band was too much for Buckingham, who departed before the group’s supporting tour was set to begin.

The reach of Tango in the Night would be immense: although it hasn’t garnered the same level of acclaim that some of the band’s other albums have, Tango in the Night remains the group’s last classic record and is the final Fleetwood Mac album to feature the lineup of Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie, John McVie, and Mick Fleetwood.

