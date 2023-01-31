Pamela Anderson walked in on Jack Nicholson's threesome at Playboy Mansion









Former Baywatch actor Pamela Anderson has claimed that she once walked in on Jack Nicholson having a threesome at the Playboy Mansion, somewhat bizarrely explaining that her accidental presence might have even made him climax.

Anderson made the claim in her new memoir, Love, Pamela, in a part where she recalled a visit to Hugh Hefner’s mansion. At one point, she happened across Jack Nicholson with two women in the bathroom. “Mr. Nicholson had two beautiful women with him,” she said (per Variety). “They were all giggling and kissing up against the wall, sliding all over each other. I walked by to use the mirror, bending over the sink to fix my lip gloss.”

She continued: “Trying not to look, but I couldn’t help myself and caught his eye in the reflection. I guess that got him to the finish line, because he made a funny noise, smiled and said, ‘Thanks, dear.'”

Looking back on that exciting time in her life, Anderson told the publication: “It was just complete freedom. It was full of artists, philanthropists, intellectuals, chivalry, beautiful women. It was really an experience.”

During the same interview, Anderson revealed that her ex-husband, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, had reached out in an attempt to comfort her following the release of Hulu’s controversial series Pam and Tommy. Notably, the show was a loose reimagining of what the couple experienced in the wake of their sex tape being leaked online. Anderson said: “I remember Tommy writing me a note saying, ‘Don’t let this hurt you like it did the first time’, because he had heard through the kids that I was kind of struggling with the idea of bringing this all up again. I don’t think he was portrayed kindly. I just know that I refuse to watch it.”

After seeing a billboard for the show, Anderson explained that Pam and Tommy stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan’s representation of her and Lee felt like “Halloween costumes”.

However, she maintained she bears no resentment towards the actors themselves. “I think it’s hard to play somebody when you don’t know the whole picture,” she said. “I’ve got nothing against Lily James. I think that she’s a beautiful girl and she was just doing the job. But the idea of the whole thing happening was just really crushing for me.”

