Soul singer P.P. Arnold alleges that Ike Turner raped her









The legendary soul singer P.P. Arnold is gearing up to release her revealing new memoir, Soul Survivor: The Autobiography, which lifts the lid on her career that saw her rub shoulders with some of the biggest names in music, such as Jimi Hendrix and The Rolling Stones.

Now, in a new interview with The Telegraph, it has been disclosed that in the book, Arnold claims that Ike Turner “trapped her in a room and raped her”. However, the date and time of the alleged assault are not specified.

“What can I say? It was awful,” Arnold explained. “I despised Ike on that level, but I didn’t know how to express myself. I was told Tina [Turner] wanted to get rid of me because Ike was after me. If I had run to Tina or called my parents, it would have meant I would have [had] to come home.”

Tina Turner has also been vocal about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her husband. They were married between 1962 and 1978, and over the years she has shared her experiences, with many of them violent. In 2018’s My Love Story, she wrote: “Sex with Ike had become an expression of hostility—a kind of rape—especially when it began or ended with a beating.”

Famously, Arnold made her name as a member of the Ikettes, the backup singers for the Ike & Tina Turner Revue. In 1967 she also struck it out as a solo singer, releasing a successful version of ‘The First Cut Is The Deepest’. She then released two albums before enjoying something of a resurgence in the mid-1980s when Andrew Lloyd Webber cast her in Starlight Express. Arnold’s new book, Soul Survivor: The Autobiography will be released tomorrow via Nine Eight Books.

If you or someone you know is being affected by sexual assault or domestic abuse, you can reach out to these organisations for support:

RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline: http://www.rainn.org, 1 800 656 HOPE (4673)

Rape Crisis England & Wales: https://rapecrisis.org.uk, 0808 802 9999

Women’s Aid: https://www.womensaid.org.uk

