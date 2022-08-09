Watch Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunite for live set in Birmingham









Ozzy Osbourne and Tonny Iommi of Black Sabbath reunited to play a surprise performance at the closing ceremony of this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Osbourne and Iommi’s hometown. The duo took to the stage of the Alexander Stadium to wow audiences with a short but undeniably sweet set.

Backed by Adam Wakeman on bass and Tommy Clufetos on drums, Osbourne and Iommi performed versions of ‘Iron Man’ and the complete ‘Paranoid’, the latter of which ended with a spectacular firework display. The performance apparently disrupted the BBC’s 10 O’Clock news broadcast, but nobody seemed to mind.

Osbourne and Iommi weren’t the only Brummies performing at this year’s closing ceremony. Other local acts included Apache Indian Musical Youth, UB40, The Selecter, Duran Duran and Dexy’s Midnight Runners.

The performance was Iommi’s second appearance at the Commonwealth games, the musician having played his “dream sequence”, ‘Hear My Voice’, with the help of saxophonist Soweto Kinch at the opening ceremony. The music was based on the title track from the 2020 film Trial Of The Chicago Seven and featured vocals from Birmingham-born singers Indigo Marshall and Gambimi.

News of Osbourne’s performance comes ahead of the release of his new album, Patient Number 9, on September 9th. The new studio effort features guest appearances by the likes of Iommi, Zakk Wylde and Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers. Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Metallica’s Rob Trujillo, Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready, and former Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins are also all rumoured to have contributed.