Ozzy Osbourne to record new album “in the early part of next year”









Notorious rocker Ozzy Osbourne has confirmed in a recent interview that he plans to record a new album “in the early part of next year”.

During a conversation with Brent Porche of Philadelphia’s 93.3 WMMR radio station, the iconic heavy metal vocalist, whose recent album releases include Ordinary Man and Patient Number 9, officially announced his intention to take his time creating a new album at the start of 2024.

Osbourne explained: “Being laid up for about five years because of the surgery thing and the fall I had, I was going nuts. So I met Andrew Watt, and we did a couple of albums together. And I’m waiting for him to get free to do another album. ‘Cause everybody wants to use him now.“

“I’m just starting to work on [the album] now, and we’ll be recording in the early part of next year,“ he told Metal Hammer. “I want to take my time with this one.“

Regarding his songwriting process, he said: “Personally, I like to get stuff [worked out] before I go in the studio. But the last couple of albums, I had to do differently. A lot of it was done as we went along.“

He also confirmed that the new album is unlikely to feature any additional guests, adding that “it’s gonna be maybe one”.

The star recently underwent comprehensive spinal surgery in the wake of a 2019 home accident that exacerbated injuries he had sustained during a life-threatening quad bike accident back in 2003.

Speaking with Metal Hammer, he offered an update on this, saying, “I’ve had all the surgery now, thank god. I’m feeling okay — it was just dragging on. I thought I’d be back on my feet months ago, I just couldn’t get used to this mode of living, constantly having something wrong. I can’t walk properly yet, but I’m not in any pain anymore and the surgery on my spine went great.“