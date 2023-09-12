Ozzy Osbourne to undergo further spinal surgery









Former Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne has revealed he’s set to undergo further serious surgery to his back amid his health struggles.

The latest surgery will be Ozzy’s fourth operation. In June 2022, Osbourne underwent spinal surgery and has continued to struggle with his mobility since then. Although he plans to return to the stage, he had to cancel a scheduled performance at the Californian festival Power Trip in October due to his ongoing struggles.

Opening up on the first episode of the new podcast The Osbournes, Ozzy said to his son Jack and wife Sharon: “My lower back is, I’m going for an epidural soon because what’s happening, what they’ve discovered is the neck has been fixed, below the neck there’s two vertebrae where the bike hit me and disintegrated, there’s nothing left of ’em.”

Jack intervened by asking his father: “Are they fusing discs?”, in response, Ozzy replied, “I don’t know what the fuck they’re doing”. He added: “All I know is right now, I’m in a lot of pain, I’m in a lot of discomfort.”

“I said to the doctor yesterday, you know what I’ve heard, which I have, people have discs replaced that are worked on and they become the strongest things in the bone,” Ozzy said of his upcoming fourth operation.

Explaining his condition, Ozzy stated: “In my back, the two discs, and the muscles on my shoulders have separated from my skeleton, and that’s why I lean forward as it’s like gravity is bringing my head forward.”

“As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October,” Osbourne announced in July when pulling out of his performance at the festival. “My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward.

“Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet, and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-arsed,” he added.

