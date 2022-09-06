Ozzy Osbourne stays the course on 'Nothing Feels Right'









Ozzy Osbourne - 'Nothing Feels Right' (ft. Zack Wylde) 3

There’s quite a bit happening in the world of Ozzy Osbourne right now. He’s leaving America, returning to his home country of England, and documenting it all in a new reality series. Ozzy also has a new album on the horizon, Patient Number 9, which will be his 13th solo studio album. The LP is chocked full of special guests, and today we’re getting a new preview of the album with longtime lead guitarist Zakk Wylde on the song ‘Nothing Feels Right’.

Osbourne’s voice sounds strange on ‘Nothing Feels Right’: all of the classic elements of his nasally bray are there, but something just seems off. There’s definitely some studio trickery going on, whether it’s autotuned or speeding up the 73-year-old’s vocals to make him sound like a younger version of himself. It’s still the Ozzy Osbourne we all know and love, but it’s a little more sterile and cleaned up than the ragged and hoarse Osbourne that’s familiar to anyone who has seen or heard the singer in the last ten years.

That being said, a little bit of polish doesn’t hold ‘Nothing Feels Right’ back from taking off into the land of majestic heavy metal. Instead of pummeling darkness, ‘Nothing Feels Right’ is more of a power ballad, taking off into the air as Osbourne commits to tales of sorrow and paranoia. Wylde unleashes a sterling guitar solo towards the tail end of the track, one that both stays true to his own style and brings in the classic influence of his forefathers like Randy Rhodes and Steve Vai.

Despite publically being Osbourne’s right-hand man for the better part of 35 years, Wylde’s appearance on ‘Nothing Feels Right’ represents his first collaboration with Osbourne in the studio since 2007’s Black Rain. Wylde is a busy guy: he’s got his own band, Black Label Society, and is stepping into the large shoes of ‘Dimebag’ Darrell Abbott on the reconstructed lineup of Pantera that is hitting the road in 2023.

Still, it’s always a treat to see Wylde back with Osbourne. The guitarist officially rejoined the singer’s band in 2017 and is playing on all of Patient Number 9‘s tracks. He’s getting a featured credit on four of the album’s cuts, making his triumphant return to the world of Ozzy Osbourne. ‘Nothing Feels Right’ probably won’t sway anybody’s opinion on Osbourne, but it’s a solid single and a welcome return for Wylde nonetheless.

Check out the video for ‘Nothing Feels Right’ down below. Patient Number 9 is set for a September 9th release.