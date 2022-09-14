Ozzy Osbourne shares full NFL halftime show performance after being cut by NBC









On September 8th, Ozzy Osbourne performed at the NFL halftime show in honour of the first game of the season. However, NBC received fans’ complaints after the network cut the broadcast of Osbourne’s performance.

Osbourne played two songs, his classic 1980 track ‘Crazy Train’ and ‘Patient Number 9’ from his new album of the same name. Despite the two-song medley going ahead, NBC decided not to broadcast the performance, instead cutting away a few seconds after broadcaster Maria Taylor introduced him to the stage.

The NFL performance marked Osbourne’s return to performing live after nearly four years, with his last performance being pre-pandemic at the AMA Awards.

Understandably, fans were upset. Therefore, Osbourne has now shared the full recording on his YouTube channel.

Osbourne’s performance at the NFL came just one day before the release of his thirteenth studio album, ‘Patient Number 9,’ which has been fairly well-received thus far. The album contains collaborations with the late Taylor Hawkins, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, Zakk Wylde, Red Hot Chili Pepper’s Chad Smith, and Jeff Beck.

Watch the full performance below: