Ozzy Osbourne provides health update after Power Trip cancellation









After he recently pulled out of his appearance at the Power Trip festival due to health reasons, Ozzy Osbourne has provided fans with an update on his wellbeing.

Ozzy was due to appear alongside Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, Tool, Metallica and AC/DC at the festival which is scheduled to take place from October 6th until the 8th at Indio’s Empire Polo Club, the same location as Coachella. He has since been replace on the line-up by Judas Priest.

In a statement, Osbourne explained his decision to cancel: “As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October. My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward.”

The heavy metal icon continued: “Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed.”

Now, speaking on the Sirius XM radio programme Ozzy’s Boneyard, the former Black Sabbath frontman provided more information on his health problems. “When I had the blood clots in my legs, they put a filter in your artery to stop the blood clots going to your heart and your brain. It sounds worse than it is,” he admitted.

He continued: “So, on Monday, I went to have it removed. The blood clots have jammed you all up. It’s just disappointment after disappointment.” Ozzy added: “Just get this thing fucking done so I can go get on with my life.”

Earlier this year, Ozzy announced his retirement from touring, saying, “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

While Osbourne hasn’t performed a full headline show since Ozzfest in 2018, he did perform with Tony Iommi at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last summer. Additionally, he also played at half-time in an NFL game at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium in 2022.