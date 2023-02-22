Ozzy Osbourne tries out VR in new PlayStation advert









Legendary Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne has taken up an intriguing hobby in a new PlayStation advert. The commercial sees the Prince of Darkness trying out Sony’s new console accessory, the PSVR 2 headset.

The PSVR 2 advert focuses on the promoted compatible game, Horizon Call of the Mountain. As Ozzy finds his footing with the new technology, his eye-rolling wife Sharon also makes a brief cameo. In the ad, the couple is supposed to be getting ready for a flight back to the UK, but Ozzzy appears far too engrossed with his new gadget. “Hang on, Sharon, I want to plug in my PlayStation VR2,” he tells his Sharon, adding: “I’m very technical these days.”

“Ozzy, what’s wrong?” Sharon replies after her husband screams during the game. “A stormbird tried to bite my head off,” he replies, referencing the legendary incident during a Black Sabbath gig where he bit the head off a live bat.

Ozzy has been no stranger to TV commercials over the years, with his ‘I Can’t Believe it’s Not Butter’ advert of 2006, which John Lydon rivalled two years later with his ‘Countrylife’ ad.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Osbourne also appeared alongside Billy Idol, Joan Jett, Kiss’ Paul Stanley and other big names, attempting to define what a rock star is for a new Super Bowl advert. In the Workday ad, Ozzy shared his definition of a rockstar and pleaded with “corporate types” to stop using the label to describe themselves.

Earlier this month, Osbourne announced his retirement from touring and cancelled all of his upcoming European and UK tour dates. He said it was “probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans”.

“As you may know, four years ago this month, I had a major accident where I damaged my spine,” the singer wrote, referencing a nasty fall he had at his Los Angeles home. “My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.”

Watch Ozzy Osbourne’s new PlayStation advert below.