Ozzy Osbourne and Joan Jett star in Super Bowl advert









During the recent Super Bowl, Ozzy Osbourne appeared alongside Joan Jett, Paul Stanley, Gary Clark Jr and Billy Idol in an advert which explains the definition of a rock star.

For many, the advertising break holds as much anticipation as the match between The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, which was won by the latter. During the intervals, a string of famous faces popped up to endorse brands, including Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez teaming up for a Dunkin’ Donuts commercial, while, Bryan Cranston joined forces with his Breaking Bad co-star Aaron Paul to promote PopCorners.

In Workday’s advert, Osbourne, Jett, Stanley, Clark Jr, and Idol brought their rock star sensibilities together to explain “corporate” people what a rock star looks like. “Hey corporate types, would you stop calling each other rock stars?” Stanley says at the beginning of the advert. “Rock stars, please, do you know what it takes to be a rock star?” Jett adds.

Meanwhile, Idol proudly boasted, “I’ve trashed hotel rooms in 43 countries.” Osbourne ended the advert in style by noting, “I’ve done my share of bad things – also your share of bad things.”

It was excellent to see Osbourne back on television after he was recently forced to cancel his plans for touring the UK and EU. The former Black Sabbath singer announced his retirement from touring on social media, and wrote: “This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans. As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine”.

Ozzy continued: “My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.”

“I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realisation that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required. Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really FUCKS ME UP, more than you will ever know”.

“Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country. I want to thank my family my band my crew my longtime friends, Judas Priest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have.” The message was signed off by Ozzy writing, “I love you all”.

Watch the Workday advert below.