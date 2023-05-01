Sharon Osbourne says Ozzy Osbourne misses performing live “terribly”









Although Ozzy Osbourne announced his retirement earlier this year, his wife, Sharon Osbourne, has revealed that the legendary musician is already missing performing live “terribly”.

In a statement that was published on social media, Osbourne announced that he was going to retire from touring permanently and cancelled all upcoming concerts. He said: “This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans. As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident where I damaged my spine”.

While talking about his physical condition, Ozzy continued: “My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.”

During a recent conversation with The Sun, Sharon revealed: “The biggest love affair of Ozzy’s life is his audience and performing. He misses the live audience, he misses his fans terribly. He feels he’s let them down. Performing is what he is born to do. Ozzy says to me that he can’t do anything as good as performing. I get heartbroken when I hear him say that and knowing he cannot go out and do what he is meant to do. But he will get there.”

Check out his initial announcement thread below.

See more This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans… pic.twitter.com/aXGw3fjImo — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) February 1, 2023