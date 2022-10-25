Ozzy Osbourne to appear at Metaverse music festival









It’s been a busy year for former Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne. As well as openly discussing his long struggles with Parkinson’s, and moving back to the UK after decades in Los Angeles, business-wise, he’s been at the forefront of the most prominent artists getting involved with the ever-expanding Metaverse.

Earlier this year, Ozzy got involved in the NFT game with the CryptoBatz, and now, it has been announced that he is to star at an upcoming music festival in the Metaverse. The event will be held at the specially created Decentraland virtual world over November 10th-13th. The occasion will feature over 100 artists, and Osbourne’s legendary festival Ozzfest will be held as part of the event, with the ‘Crazy Train’ singer appearing at it.

Notably, it will mark the first time that Ozzfest has been held since 2018, and there are to be more acts announced over the coming weeks. Strangely, two names already announced are rapper Soulja Boy in his avatar form as well as DJ Eddy Temple-Morris. The online event will be the second edition and is free to attend.

Ozzy’s wife Sharon recently opened up on her husband’s battle with Parkinson’s when appearing on the ITV documentary Paxman: Putting Up With Parkinson’s. She said: “Suddenly, your life just stops – life as you knew it.”

Discussing her experiences of her husband’s illness, Osbourne continued, “I just think of my husband who was very energetic, loved to go out for walks, did a two-hour show on stage every night, running around like a crazy man.”

“When I look at my husband, my heart breaks for him,” she added. “I’m sad for myself to see him that way, but what he goes through is worse. When I look at him and he doesn’t know, I’m, like, crying.”

She did line her account with some positives, though, saying that as a family, they now spend much more time together because of Ozzy’s condition. She concluded: “The positive thing is we spend much more time together as a family and I love my husband more than I do three years ago.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.