Ozzy Osbourne hopes to record new album and go on tour next year









Despite his ongoing health struggles, Ozzy Osbourne is determined to release one more album, planning to record it next year.

The Black Sabbath vocalist released his most recent solo album, Patient Number 9, in 2022, which was accompanied by an NFL half-time performance in Los Angeles.

However, Osbourne has recently undergone a series of surgeries to help his spine after he damaged his back from a fall in 2019. He told Metal Hammer that he is now “feeling okay”.

He added: “I thought I’d be back on my feet months ago, I just couldn’t get used to this mode of living, constantly having something wrong. I can’t walk properly yet, but I’m not in any pain any more and the surgery on my spine went great.”

Osbourne wants to get back to music soon, hoping to tour once last time. The singer was forced to cancel several shows earlier this year and only performed limited sets at the gigs he was able to attend.

He revealed: “I’ve done two albums fairly recently, but I want to do one more album and then go back on the road.” This statement comes after Osbourne announced his retirement from touring in February.

Fans will also be delighted to discover that he is “just starting to work on [new music] now, and we’ll be recording in the early part of next year. I want to take my time with this one!”