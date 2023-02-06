Grammys 2023: Ozzy Osbourne wins ‘Best Rock Album’ and ‘Best Rock Performance’ awards









The Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne, picked up two Grammy Awards at the 2023 ceremony on Sunday night. Osbourne’s 13th studio album of last year, Patient Number 9, muscled out Black Keys’ Dropout Boogie, Elvis Costello & The Imposters’ The Boy Named If, IDLES’ Crawler, Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout, and Spoon’s Lucifer on the Sofa for the ‘Best Rock Album’ trophy.

Elsewhere, the album’s track ‘Degradation Rules’, which features Osbourne’s Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, claimed the award for ‘Best Metal Performance’. Producer Andrew Watt accepted the awards on Osbourne’s behalf, giving heartfelt shoutouts to the late Taylor Hawkins and Jeff Beck for their work on the album in his speeches.

Patient Number 9’s title track and lead single, which featured contributions from the late guitarist Jeff Beck, also received Grammy nominations for ‘Best Rock Song’ and ‘Best Rock Performance’. The album was a marked return to prominence for Osbourne; it topped Billboard’s album sales chart in September upon its release and become his seventh entry to the prestigious chart overall.

In other news, Osbourne recently announced that he is looking to step back from touring in light of his long-lived health concerns. “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way,” he said in a statement. “My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

The 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony also marked a special moment for Beyoncé, who broke the record for most Grammy award wins for a single artist. The singer topped the previous record of 31 Grammys, which was held by classical musician Georg Solti, as she collected the ‘Best Dance/Electronic Music Album’ trophy for last year’s Renaissance.

Beyoncé was nominated for nine Grammys in total this year and also scooped the awards for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for ‘Break My Soul’, Best Traditional R&B Performance for ‘Plastic Off The Sofa’ and Best R&B Song for ‘Cuff It’.

Watch Andrew Watt accept Ozzy Osbourne’s Grammy Awards below.