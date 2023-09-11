Ozzy Osbourne “heartbroken” following cancelled concerts amid health issues









In February this year, Ozzy Osbourne, the vocalist of Black Sabbath, cancelled his 2023 tour of the UK and Europe. At the time, he cited various chronic health issues that impede his mobility. However, the Prince of Darkness didn’t leave the door completely closed.

A couple of months later, the Prince of Darkness confirmed that, although the days of extensive touring are behind him, one-off shows will prevail. He is determined to remain active, even if it means getting “someone to wheel [him] out there.”

At the same time, Osbourne announced plans for his Power Trip concert event in Indio, California, set to take place in October. Osbourne organised a weekend of metal celebration with AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, Metallica, and Tool also on the bill.

In an interview with Jack Black and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D for Metal Hammer, Osbourne explained that he never wants to retire. As long as he can sing, he will perform.

“I mean, doing a live show is what I live for,” Osbourne said. “I’ve had to cancel my European tour, but I’m determined. I’ve gotta do more gigs [even] if I have to get someone to wheel me out there. I mean, you can’t retire from this game. It’s not a job, it’s a fucking passion. I don’t know how to do anything else. The thought of sitting in my house all day… I’m a road dog, you know? I’ve been doing it fucking 55 years. It’s the best thing to have ever happened to me.”

“I remember some good gigs and I’ve done my fair share of fucking bad gigs,” he continued. “A guitar player can change his guitar. A drummer can change the drum. If my voice goes, I’m fucked. One time I was at a gig at Nassau Coliseum in New York. On the way to the gig, my voice went out. The kids were already there and I thought, ‘What the fuck am I gonna do now?’ I went out and tried to sing, and they gave me a standing ovation. The kids would rather see you being bad than go home.”

Despite his heroic attempts to return to the stage, Osbourne made the “painful” decision to cancel his Power Trip performance in July amid warning health issues. In a new interview, Ozzy’s daughter Kelly Osbourne told Rolling Stone that they can’t mention live shows in the house.

“We can’t talk about it in the house because it is just so heartbreaking to see that all he wants is just one more show.”

Ozzy’s wife Sharon added: “And Ozzy wants to be on that show with all his friends. It’s heartbreaking for him to see everybody going on, and he’s just left behind.”

The Osbournes explained that, while Ozzy can still sing his songs for fans, he would like to be able to move around on stage. “He could do it right now if he sat in a chair. because the voice is there; there’s nothing wrong with the voice. He said that if he can’t give his fans what they paid to see, he won’t do it. There is nobody that loves their friends as much as Dad does.”

Offering a glimmer of hope, Sharon revealed that Ozzy is “doing a lot better” since his fall and subsequent operation in 2019. However, with his Parkinson’s diagnosis, his future mobility is in the balance.

“As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October,” Osbourne announced in July. “My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward.

“Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet, and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-arsed.”

Judas Priest are scheduled to replace Ozzy Osbourne on the Power Trip Lineup.