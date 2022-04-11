Ozzy Osbourne has completed the recording of his new album









Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that his new album is complete and ready for release. The musician posted a photo on his social media with the caption: “I’m so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album this week and delivered it to my label Epic Records.”

He added: “I’ll be sharing all the information about the album and its upcoming release with you in the next several weeks.” According to a financial statement issued by Sony, Osbourne’s Ordinary Man (2020) follow-up is slated for release before the end of April.

Back in December, Osbourne’s producer and guitarist Andrew Watt announced that Osbourne and his band were “about halfway through” recording the much-anticipated LP. The new lineup includes Osbourne on vocals, Watt on guitar, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo on bass, and Chad Smith and the late Taylor Hawkins on drums.

Smith also confirmed that Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, Eric Clapton, Josh Homme, and Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready feature on the album. While Jimmy Page was also asked to contribute, Smith claimed that he doesn’t “think he plays anymore”.

Meanwhile, Ozzy joined Bono, The Edge, Bruce Springsteen and Elton John in sharing messages of support for the people of Ukraine as part of Global Citizen’s Stand Up For Ukraine campaign, which has been described as “the world’s largest social media rally for refugee relief”.

In a social media post, Osbourne wrote: “We’re standing up for Ukraine. We’re asking everyone who sees this to amplify this call — post yourself, share a video from an activist, or share this video — so that our world leaders know we need the world to stand up for Ukraine and support refugees.”