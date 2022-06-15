Ozzy Osbourne is "doing well" following major surgery









Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne is “doing well and on the road to recovery” after he underwent a major operation, his wife, Sharon Osbourne, has revealed in a short statement she posted on Twitter.

Just last week, Sharon announced that the heavy metal legend was to be undergoing surgery that would “determine the rest of his life”. Appearing on her UK chat show The Talk, Sharon said that she was flying to Los Angeles over the weekend to be with Ozzy for the operation.

“[Ozzy] has a very major operation on Monday, and I have to be there,” she said. “It’s really going to determine the rest of his life.”

However, it is unclear what the surgery was actually for. Some have speculated that it was the neck surgery Ozzy spoke about waiting to have last month because he “can’t walk properly these days”.

“I have physical therapy every morning,” The ‘Paranoid’ singer explained. “I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road.”

Now though, to everybody’s delight, Sharon has confirmed that all is well in the Osbourne household following Ozzy’s surgery. She wrote: “Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery! Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him.”

Following the surgery, Ozzy Osbourne is finally set to tour the UK and Europe with ‘No More Tours 2’ in 2023, which has been postponed multiple times due to his health and the Covid-19 pandemic. The UK run is scheduled to start in Nottingham on May 31st before finishing in his hometown of Birmingham on June 14th.

