Ozzy Osbourne could perform live again if health improves: “If I could tour, I’d tour”









Not long ago, Ozzy Osbourne announced his retirement from touring, cancelling all upcoming shows in Europe and the UK. Now, the musician has said he would consider hitting the road again. Osbourne, aged 74, previously said his retirement was “probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans”.

The heavy metal icon continued: “My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak”.

Osbourne went on to clarify just how “humbled” he is by “the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time,” adding: “But in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required. Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really FUCKS ME UP, more than you will ever know”.

Rounding off the statement, Osbourne said: “I never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way”. The Black Sabbath frontman has since cast doubt on the finality of his retirement in a new interview on his Boneyard SiriusXM show with Billy Morrison. “So, if I can ever get back to where I can tour again, fine,” the rocker began. “But right now, if you said to me, ‘Can you go on the road in a month?’ I couldn’t say yes. I mean, if I could tour I’d tour. But right now I can’t book tours because right now, I don’t think I could pull them off.”

He added: “If I get OK today. If the doctor said to me today, ‘Oh, you can tour.’ It would take another six months to get it together, you know? The only thing I’ve got that keeps me going is making records. But I can’t do that forever. I gotta get outta there.”

Osbourne has also taken the time to fend off rumours that he’s “on his last legs” by stating: “I’m not fucking dying,” he said on his SiriusXM show. Osbourne is suffering from Parkinson’s disease, which he was diagnosed with back in 2003. He didn’t make the diagnosis public until 2020.