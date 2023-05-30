Ozzy Osbourne claims all modern music is “rehashed”









Former Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne has criticised the state of the modern music industry, claiming everything is “rehashed”.

For the latest edition of Metal Hammer, Osbourne was interviewed by Tenacious D. When the pair stated Black Sabbath were crucial in the development of heavy metal, Ozzy played down the compliment and responded: “It’s a nice thought, but we were very influenced by The Who, Led Zeppelin, Kinks… Fuckin’ hell, when I heard The Kinks’ [proto-heavy metal 1964 single] You Really Got Me, I bought the single and I played it to fucking death. I couldn’t stop listening to it.”

He then assessed the current state of the musical landscape and stated: “I don’t get that anymore with music that I hear. I don’t listen to much modern music. There’s no new music at all – it’s all fucking rehashed.”

Following his comment, Osbourne was probed once more about Black Sabbath’s legacy, to which he responded: “If people wanna believe that, it’s great, but I don’t go around like, ‘Oh, I’m the singer in Black Sabbath, I invented this or that…’ With Black Sabbath, it was a great camp to be in. Tony Iommi was the law. He was the guy. I’ve never yet met a guitar player that can play such demonic riffs.”

Earlier this year, Ozzy announced his retirement from touring, saying, “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

However, Osbourne has since been booked to perform at the Power Trip festival in October, which marks his first live date of the year. Ozzy has been struggling with his mobility since a quad bike accident 20 years ago, and now requires the aid of a walking stick.