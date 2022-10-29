Ozzy Osbourne's bizarre Paul McCartney fantasy









Ozzy Osbourne has always been proud of his total infatuation with everything connected to The Beatles. The Liverpudlian band were responsible for him believing his future lied within music, and bizarrely, as a youngster, he often fantasised about being related to his hero, Paul McCartney.

During an interview with NME in 2016, Osbourne revealed he wanted ‘A Day In The Life’ by The Beatles to soundtrack his funeral and explained how he fell in love with the group. The Black Sabbath singer recalled: “I come from the backstreets of Aston in Birmingham, and it wasn’t a very cool place when I was growing up,” the singer began. “I used to sit on my doorstep and think, ‘How the hell am I going to get out of here?’ And then one day ‘She Loves You’ came on the radio”.

He added: “I was Beatles all the way, man. My bedroom wall was, in fact, completely covered, the wall, ceilings, doors… any Beatles pictures were stuck on my wall. I used to have these fantasies of Paul McCartney marrying my sister, all this kind of crazy stuff and how wonderful (It would be)”.

Meanwhile, while speaking during an interview for the 1995 documentary, History of Rock’ n’ Roll, Osbourne again professed his love of the Fab Four. Strangely, the metal icon admitted he often imagined McCartney marrying one of his sisters, making him related to a Beatle.

He revealed: “I was Beatles all the way, man. My bedroom wall was, in fact, completely covered; the wall, ceilings, doors… any Beatles pictures were stuck on my wall. I used to have these fantasies of Paul McCartney marrying my sister, all this kind of crazy stuff and how wonderful (it would be).”

Unfortunately for Ozzy, his dream of his sister becoming Mrs McCartney never came to fruition. However, thanks to his phenomenal career with Black Sabbath, he still managed to meet Macca anyway, although the former Beatle politely declined his collaboration offer.

“Meeting Paul McCartney was fucking phenomenal,” Osbourne told Heat. “I was in the studio at the same time as him and tried to get him to play bass on one of my songs. But he said he couldn’t improve on the bassline that was there. I said, ‘Are you kidding? You could piss on the record, and I’d make it my life'”.

McCartney could have wronged Osbourne in a million different ways, and he’d still be his hero. If it weren’t for The Beatles, then Ozzy would never have been inspired to become a musician, and for that alone, he’ll always be grateful to Paul, even if he didn’t become his brother-in-law.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.