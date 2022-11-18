Revisiting the overlooked performance of Owen Wilson in 'Inherent Vice'









For the best part of three decades, Owen Wilson has been one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood. After breaking out in Wes Anderson’s 1996 debut feature Bottle Rocket, Wilson continued to endear himself to fans with his comedic talent, dramatic understanding, and a penchant for saying “wow”. Wilson has established partnerships with other ‘Frat Pack’ members such as Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughan, making appearances in the likes of Zoolander and Wedding Crashers. By the mid-2000s, very few could doubt the golden-haired Texan’s cultural standing.

Although he was ubiquitous for a time, that is certainly not the case anymore; now, he only intermittently crops up in the world of cinema’s finest. However, this has not diminished his standing. Like his aforementioned peers and the resurgent Brendan Fraser, some figures make such a mark that nobody forgets their brilliance when they step away from the limelight. If anything, being less active only makes fans pine for their presence more. “Absence makes the heart grow fonder” – or words to that extent.

Whether it be Zoolander, The Royal Tenenbaums, Starsky & Hutch or even Drillbit Taylor, there are many moments within Wilson’s oeuvre that remain highly nostalgic. Expertly straddling the line between comedy and drama, he is one of the greatest actors of the Frat Pack set, despite being occasionally criticised for playing the same character in his films.

Ultimately though, this criticism is his strength. There’s a warmth and reliability to knowing what to expect from Wilson, and for him to attempt anything else wouldn’t sit right. His characters mostly concentrate on the comedic side of life but are almost always offset by moments of genuine emotion, adding a required dose of authenticity.

Whilst his highlight reel is extensive, there is a solid case to be made that Owen Wilson’s most robust yet most underrated performance came in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2014 feature, Inherent Vice. Based on the Thomas Pynchon novel of the same name, the movie is a more artful title than any of his collaborations with Wes Anderson and contains a great deal more serious acting than most of his other titles. In the supporting role of Coy Harlingen, Wilson pushed his distinctive style to the limits and to significant effect.

Harlingen is a missing husband and police informant that the protagonist, Joaquin Phoenix’s Larry ‘Doc’ Sportello, is tasked with finding. He brings his typical Texan drawl to the role, and the actor adds more intrigue to the story by revealing nuggets of information about the mysterious organisation, The Golden Fang, and the Chryskylodon Institute, an asylum run by a strange connected cult.

Whilst his first meeting with Doc at the hippie party in Topanga Canyon is one of his most memorable moments, as are the hilarious pictures that his wife, Hope, shows Doc of him shooting up. Still, his most profound scene comes towards the end of the film, when it is time for the pair to bid each other adieu.

As the audience is fully aware, the two were brought together by chance and outside forces, but they strike up a bond and an unlikely partnership. Doc saves Coy from the clutches of oblivion and, by proxy, his family’s emotional obliteration. On the other hand, Coy shows Doc great positivity, and by the film’s conclusion, you can’t help but think that there’s been a shift within the protagonist, promising him a better future.

The plot comes together when Doc drops Coy back home. Backed by the utterly exquisite piece ‘Amethyst’ by soundtrack composer Jonny Greenwood, with the camera peering through the car window, you see the anxiety on Wilson’s face as Coy prepares to greet his wife and daughter after such a long time of being in hiding. Compounding the sense that this is his most underrated role, he then delivers what is quite possibly the most Owen Wilson line to date: “I’m nervous. You know what the Indians say? ‘You saved my life, now you’re responsible for it’.” In response, Doc delivers a stellar volley: “No, no, no man. That’s not true. Some hippie made that up, man. You saved you’re own life man; now you get to live it.”

Inherent Vice is a film brimming with memorable performances. However, Owen Wilson is one of the finest. He was the perfect support for Phoenix, and it’s a role that never fails to impress. Like the film, it will age like fine wine, with its cult status unquestionable. Furthermore, if I were a Hollywood director, I’d be looking to reignite the Phoenix-Wilson partnership once more.

