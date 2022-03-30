Owen Wilson names his five favourite movies of all time









There are few actors in the world that are quite as likeable as Owen Wilson, the charming jester of Hollywood and famous collaborator of Vince Vaughn and Wes Anderson.

Whilst he has created consistent comedy greatness with Vaughn in Wedding Crashers, Zoolander and Old School, in the modern movie landscape he is perhaps better known for teaming up with Anderson for multiple movies, missing out just twice in the director’s glittering filmography. Most recently, Wilson appeared alongside an all-star cast including Bill Murray, Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, Saoirse Ronan and Willem Dafoe in The French Dispatch where the actor stole the show with an endearing short segment about cycling.

In a recent conversation with Rotten Tomatoes, Wilson discussed some of his favourite films, noting the releases that inspired him to become an actor as well as those that remind him why he loves the movies.

His first pick is the iconic action movie First Blood starring Sylvester Stallone which would kick off the profitable Rambo film series that continues to this very day. Remembering when he went to the cinema to see the film with his brothers and friend, Wilson described the film as an “incredible” experience that filled him with a frisson of cinematic excitement. Explaining what makes Rambo such a great character, the actor further outlined Rambo as “a great kind of existential hero”.

Drugstore Cowboy by Gus Van Sant is the actor’s second pick, with Wilson becoming a loyal fan of star Matt Dillon following the release of the film. “I just love the whole look of the movie and the jacket that Matt Dillon was wearing. I thought was really cool,” Wilson stated, recalling his delight about working with Dillon during the production of You, Me and Dupree where he gushingly revealed his fondness for his performance.

“I just thought that that was just a great movie,” Wilson states, describing the Palme d’Or winning film Sex, Lies, and Videotape by Steven Soderbergh, the third choice of his top five favourite films. A raunchy, sexual drama, the 1989 film follows a sexually repressed woman whose husband is having an affair with her sister, the actor’s love for the film is self-evident, describing each castmember in great detail, adding “Peter Gallagher’s character is really funny; he was a great character. And then James Spader’s great”.

Somewhat unusually, the fourth pick of Wilson’s list goes to the remake of a classic in the 1983 reimagining of the classic French New Wave film, Breathless. Starring Richard Gere and Valérie Kaprisky, Wilson recalls loving the lead actor’s performance in the film, doing well, at least in his eyes to match the acting of Jean-Paul Belmondo in the 1960 original.

Take a look at the full list of Owen Wilson’s top five favourite films, below.

Owen Wilson’s five favourite films:

First Blood (Ted Kotcheff, 1982)

Drugstore Cowboy (Gus Van Sant, 1989)

Sex, Lies, and Videotape (Steven Soderbergh, 1989)

Breathless (Jim McBride, 1983)

Breaker Morant (Bruce Beresford, 1980)

For his final choice, Wilson opts for the Australian movie Breaker Morant, with the actor recalling, “That’s a movie that I went to as a kid with my parents. And then I remember when I roomed with Wes [Anderson] in college, he’d never seen it”.

Believing the film, which follows three lieutenants who are court-martialed for questionable circumstances, had an indelible effect on the influential filmmaker, the actor adds, “I think he really liked the movie, and there’s some great lines in it and great performances”.

