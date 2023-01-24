Oscars 2023: Academy Awards reveal 'Best Original Song' nominees









The Academy Awards committee has announced the nominees for the ‘Best Original Song’ award ahead of the 95th Oscars ceremony. Cinema’s most coveted awards ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 12th, 2023.

This afternoon hosts Riz Ahmed and Alison Williams announced the nominations for all 23 categories live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California.

The nominees for the ‘Best Original Song’ category are as follows: ‘Applause’ from Tell It Like A Woman, ‘Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun: Maverick, ‘Lift Me Up’ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR, and ‘This Is A Life’ from Everything Everywhere All At Once.

This year, high-profile sequels, including Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, are looking to make history at the 95th Awards Ceremony.

Back in November, Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, confirmed that winners in all 23 categories would be revealed live during the main show for this year’s ceremony. Last year, eight categories were cut for time and given out prior to the ceremony, with pre-recorded moments from the acceptance speeches woven into the live broadcast.

The Apple TV+ film CODA won ‘Best Picture’ at last year’s Oscars, which was hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. However, the ceremony was overshadowed by the controversial moment when Will Smith walked onstage to slap comedian Chris Rock after he made a risqué joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Shortly after, Smith picked up the ‘Best Actor’ Oscar for his role in King Richard.

See the Academy’s official announcement post for the ‘Best Original Song’ nominations below.

Oscars 2023: ‘Best Original Song’ nominees:

‘Applause’ – Tell It Like A Woman

‘Hold My Hand’ – Top Gun: Maverick

‘Lift Me Up’ – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

‘Naatu Naatu’ – RRR

‘This Is A Life’ – Everything Everywhere All At Once

The 95th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 12th, at the Dolly Theatre in Los Angeles. The event will be hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel in his third appearance as host for the ceremony.