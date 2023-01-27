Oscars 2023: Mia Goth opens up about another year of horror snubs









It’s almost impossible to evaluate the impact of the horror genre in 2022 without considering the breakout performances of Mia Goth. Through her brilliantly unsettling performances in Ti West’s X series, Goth established herself as the face of modern horror, but the Academy failed to recognise her contributions.

It’s no secret that the Oscars have historically neglected the horror genre and its innumerable masterpieces. However, snubbing Goth’s work in Pearl (as well as X) has not gone unnoticed by fans. During an interview with Jake Hamilton, the actor opened up about the Oscars’ deliberate neglect of horror films and artists working in the genre.

While talking about the issue, Goth said: “I think that it’s very political. It’s not entirely based on the quality of a project per se. There’s a lot going on there and a lot of cooks in the kitchen when it comes to nominations. Maybe I shouldn’t say that, but I think that’s true. I think a lot of people know that”.

The actor also insisted that a change in perception is necessary if the Academy really wants to reflect the tastes of audiences watching at home. Goth added: “A change is necessary. A shift should take place if they wanted to engage with the wider public. I think it would be of benefit, really, [to nominate horror movies].”

Currently, Goth is working on the final addition to the trilogy – MaXXXine, which she claims has the best script of the three. “It’s the best script of the three by far. It’s going to be the best movie of the three. We’re all so tight now. This is going to be our third movie we’re working on together, and everyone’s coming back together, so it’s bringing the band all back together again. We just have a shorthand with each other.”

See the interview with Mia Goth below.

I spoke with Mia Goth about not getting a (very deserved) Best Actress Oscar nomination for PEARL — and why the Academy doesn’t take the horror genre seriously enough. pic.twitter.com/9EKPN2fB2N — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) January 25, 2023