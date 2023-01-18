Mia Goth claims 'MaXXXine' is her favourite script in the 'X' trilogy









Ti West made his long-awaited to the screen last year with two excellent horror films, X and Pearl – both connected to one another and boast the casting of the brilliant Mia Goth. A third film, MaXXXine, will also be made, completing the trilogy.

In anticipation of MaXXXine’s release, Goth has claimed that it is her favourite script out of the three films. “It’s the best script of the three by far,” she told Variety. “It’s going be the best movie of the three. We’re all so tight now. This is going to be our third movie we’re working on together and everyone’s coming back together, so it’s bringing the band all back together again. We just have a shorthand with each other.”

Indeed, working on three films together in quick succession affords the cast and crew a sense of understanding of how each other works. “We know how everybody works and we’re all so excited,” Goth added. “It’s the biggest story of the three with the highest stakes and Maxine has gone through so much at this point. So when we find her in this new world, she’s just a force to be reckoned with and she goes through some pretty wild adventures.”

Goth also claims that Pearl “fundamentally changed” her approach to acting. “It’s given me a whole new sense of self and a whole new level of confidence in terms of what I think I am able to do. It was a lot, but also just incredibly rewarding and such a gift to play,” she said. “I really feel as though it fundamentally changed me in many ways for the better.”

She will now gear up to create MaXXXine and get the public eagerly waiting in anticipation. “I’m in prep with the script, doing my homework, getting everything ready,” she said. “Then you let it all go once you get to set and just hope that some magic comes from it.”