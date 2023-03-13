Oscars 2023: Lady Gaga delivers stunning performance of ‘Hold My Hand’









Lady Gaga gave a stunning performance of her “deeply personal” song ‘Hold My Hand’ at the 95th edition of the Oscars. The track was up for ‘Best Original Song’ thanks to its star turn in Top Gun: Maverick.

It looked likely that the pop superstar would be the only nominee not to perform at the event being held at Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles. However, as the night began, rumours swirled of Gaga’s incoming performance, and she did not disappoint.

Gaga joined Rihanna, Sofia Carson and Diane Warren, Stephanie Hsu, David Byrne and Son Lux as well as Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava in performing at the show, delivering a goosebump-inducing rendition of the soon-to-be classic.

The singer said of the track’s composition: “I wanted to say that I wrote the song for the INCREDIBLE movie […] but also for people who feel like they’re not gonna be ok or WE ARE never gonna be ok and that life taught me through hard ties to have faith in humanity when it’s hard to have faith in yourself.”

The singer noted before the performance that the world needed a few more “heroes” and that those heroes could be found “all around us”. The singer proved to be somewhat of a hero herself on the red carpet, helping a photographer who had fallen to his feet with the swiftness of a superhero.

Watch Lady Gaga perform ‘Hold My Hand’ at the 95th Academy Awards below.