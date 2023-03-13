Oscars 2023: David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu and Son Lux perform ‘This Is A Life’









As is tradition, the Academy Awards welcome the nominees for ‘Best Original Song’ to perform at the Oscars ceremony. The 2023 event saw an icon of alternative music find a mainstream audience as David Byrne gave a dynamic performance complete with sausage fingers.

Byrne performed his nominated song, ‘This Is A Life’ from the film Everything Everywhere All At Once, during the show’s broadcast. Joining him was Son Lux, the experimental band whose lead singer, Ryan Lott, contributed to the song’s composition. Stephanie Hsu, who starred in the film, joined the pair for the performance.

Hsu’s appearance alongside the former Talking Heads man isn’t all about plugging the movie, though; Hsu has previous experience singing in Broadway musicals, including performing in the shows Be More Chill and The SpongeBob Musical, the latter of which she appeared as Plankton’s computer wife, Karen.

Hsu filled in for Mitski, who was not included in the announced performers. What Mitski will be doing on Oscar night remains a mystery, but Hsu showed she was more than capable of stepping into her shoes. The duo delivered a typically arthouse performance.

‘This Is A Life’ leads off a massive 49-song soundtrack to Everything Everywhere All At Once that was helmed by Son Lux. Hsu is a credited songwriter on the soundtrack cut entitled ‘Sucked Into a Bagel’, which references one of the film’s key plot points.

Watch the performance below.

