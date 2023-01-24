Oscars 2023: Ke Huy Quan reacts to 'Best Supporting Actor' nomination









The Everything, Everywhere All at Once actor Ke Huy Quan has reacted to his Oscars nomination for Best Supporting Actor with unabashed glee.

Speaking to TODAY over the phone, the actor stated: “I’m jumping up and down, and I’m screaming so loud”. The actor, better known for his performance as Short Round in the 1984 Steven Spielberg movie Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom as well as in the classic 1985 adventure flick The Goonies, appears beside Michelle Yeoh in the 11-time Oscar-nominated sci-fi movie Everything, Everywhere All at Once.

The surreal, experimental action movie follows Evelyn (Yeoh), a mother who is unwillingly thrown into a science fiction adventure where she learns to access the memory and abilities of her alternate personalities from across the dimensions.

Ke Huy Quan plays Evelyn’s charming husband, Waymond Wang, and became a fan-favourite following the release of the movie thanks to the actor’s surprising appearance and spellbinding performance.

Everything, Everywhere All at Once is joined in the Best Picture category by the Netflix anti-war film All Quiet on the Western Front, based on the book by Erich Maria Remarque, the Martin McDonagh movie The Banshees of Inisherin, Steven Spielberg’s biopic The Fabelmans, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis and more.

Whilst Ke Huy Quan revels in his nomination, his co-star Michelle Yeoh is also celebrating her historic nod, becoming the first Asian woman ever nominated for Best Leading Actress. In addition to Huy Quan and Yeoh, the directors of the enormously successful science fiction film, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, are also in the running for Best Director alongside Martin McDonagh, Todd Field and Ruben Östlund.

