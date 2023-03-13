Oscars 2023: Charlbi Dean missed from ‘in memoriam’ section









During the annual ‘in memoriam’ section of the 2023 Academy Awards, the late Triangle of Sadness star Charlbi Dean was shockingly left out of the presentation. Failing to mention the actor, who tragically passed away on August 22nd, 2022, the ceremony proceeded without an apology.

Born in Cape Town, Dean was introduced to the public sphere at the age of six when she started working as a child model for advertisement agencies. From an early age, her talent was recognised by recruiters, which is why she was homeschooled and attended drama studies at a theatre school. She passed away in a New York City hospital after suffering from an unexpected sudden illness.

In our review of Ruben Östlund’s satire of the super-rich, Triangle of Sadness, we wrote: “The final piece of his anti-capitalist trilogy, Triangle of Sadness, has been in the headlines for a lot of reasons. It attracted worldwide attention by winning the coveted Palme d’Or at this year’s edition of the Cannes Film Festival, but the production was also hit by a significant tragedy since its star Charlbi Dean recently passed away at the age of 32”.

“Triangle of Sadness features Dean in what will now be remembered as the definitive performance of her career. She is flawless as Yaya, a social media influencer who is involved in a sham relationship with a male model named Carl (played by Harris Dickinson) in order to get engagement up on their respective Instagram accounts”.

Dean played a key role in Triangle of Sadness, starring beside the likes of Harris Dickinson, Dolly De Leon, Woody Harrelson and Zlatko Burić.

Take a look at the trailer for Triangle of Sadness below.