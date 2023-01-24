Oscars 2023: Academy Awards reveal 'Best Supporting Actress' nominees









The Academy Awards has revealed the complete list of nominees for ‘Best Actress in a Supporting Role’ for the 95th Oscars, which will take place on Sunday, March 12th. The list includes Angela Bassett, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu.

Bassett has been nominated for her performance as Ramonda, the sovereign queen mother of Wakanda, in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The actor has also won a Golden Globe for the role, making her the first Marvel star to do so. Now, she becomes the first actor from the franchise to receive an Academy Award acting nomination for appearing in the cinematic universe.

Chau, meanwhile, appeared as nurse Liz in The Whale, which stars Brendan Fraser in a comeback performance and was directed by Darren Aronofsky. The actor’s work in the emotional drama has also earned her a BAFTA nomination for ‘Best Supporting Actress’ and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Meanwhile, Condon has been nominated for her work in The Banshees of Inisherin, a dark tragicomedy directed by Martin Mcdonagh, for which she has also earned nominations for a Golden Globe and a BAFTA.

In addition, Curtis and Hsu have both been nominated for their appearances in the fan favourite Everything Everywhere All At Once, the absurdist science-fiction comedy-drama directed by Daniel Kwan. Hsu also earned a nomination for a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Hollywood Film Critics Association nomination for her role as Joy Wang.

The nominees were announced by M3gan star Allison Williams and Academy-Award-nominated actor Riz Ahmed, who also shared the nominees for ‘Best Adapted Screenplay’, ‘Best Original Score’ and ‘Best Costume Design’ in the first half of the nomination announcement.

Oscars 2023: Best Supporting Actress nominees

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

The 95th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 12th, at the Dolly Theatre in Los Angeles. The event will be hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel in his third appearance as host for the ceremony.