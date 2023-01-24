Oscars 2023: Angela Bassett becomes Marvel's first-ever acting nominee









The nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards have been revealed, and some huge headlines are already coming out. The 95th annual edition of the Hollywood blockbuster event seems set to be yet another newsworthy moment on the cinematic calendar. However, one person will be happier than most to see today’s announcement: Angela Bassett, who picks up the ‘Best Supporting Actress’ Oscar nomination for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The acclaimed actor, who received her first Academy Award nomination for Best Actress back in 1993 for her starring role in What’s Love Got To Do With It, grabbed herself a nod and achieved a first for Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. It is a huge moment for Bassett, who becomes one of only a handful of Black women to have been awarded multiple Oscar nominations.

Bassett’s role as Ramonda confirmed that the actor would gain her second nomination for an Academy Award and garner Marvel its first nomination within the ‘Best Actor’ spectrum. This will likely be seen as a huge victory for Marvel as it continues to fight back against the argument – which was propelled by Martin Scorsese – that superhero movies are nothing but “theme parks” as opposed to true art.

Regarding her role as Ramonda, Bassett told Entertainment Weekly: “She is the queen of Wakanda, the most powerful, most technologically advanced nation in the world, but she is also a mother. She’s balancing trying to keep threats to her nation at bay, lead her people, and mother her daughter, in the midst of the grief of losing her son and king. It’s a lot for her to handle.”

The world was expecting a nomination for Bassett’s role within the blockbuster owing, in no small part, to her Critic’s Choice and Golden Globes wins. When receiving the latter award, she shared: “I got to find my words. I’m so nervous. My heart is just beating. The late Tony Morrison said that your life is already a miracle of chance just waiting for you to order its destiny. But in order for that destiny to manifest, I think that it requires courage to have faith. It requires patience, as we just heard. And it requires a true sense of yourself. It’s not easy because the past is circuitous, and it has many unexpected detours, but, by the grace of God, I stand here. I stand here grateful.”

It remains to be seen whether Bassett can add another trophy at the 95th Academy Awards. However, she has a better chance than most.