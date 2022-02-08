Oscars 2022: Netflix scores big at Oscars nominations









The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for those being considered for the 94th Oscars Awards ceremony, and Netflix is easily one of the biggest winners of this year’s nominations.

Last year, Netflix proved to be a force to be reckoned with on Oscars night when they successfully bagged seven out of the 23 Awards, including huge triumphs for films like Mank and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. With a historic tally of 25 total Academy Award nominations, Netflix has received more nominations than ever before.

With 12 whopping nominations for Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee, it seems like the streamer is on its way to breaking its Best Picture curse with this film. Benedict Cumberbatch was nominated for the Best Leading Actor Award for his brilliant performance. The film also received nods for supporting actors and actresses, with Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee both being nominated for the Best Supporting Actor Awards.

The several Netflix nods reflect and celebrate the tireless work put in by the professionals who are constantly striving to produce better and more original content. Adam McKay’s star-studded, apocalyptic romp Don’t Look Up also received praise, gaining four nominations.

Of the numerous Original films released this year, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s debut feature, The Lost Daughter, managed to win several nominations, including the well-deserved Best Leading Actress and Best Supporting Actress nominations for Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley.

Michael Rianda’s The Mitchells vs. the Machines also managed to make it to the list of nominations for the Best Animated Feature. Interestingly, South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, who paved the way with his film Parasite being the first-ever foreign-language film to win the Best Picture Award, named the film to be one of his favourite Netflix films of 2021.

With a record number of nominations for Netflix at the Oscars, results are highly awaited. The ceremony is set to commence at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT and 1am in the United Kingdom at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on March 27th, 2022.

Here is the full list of Netflix nominees at the Oscars:

2022 Oscar Netflix Nominations:

Best Picture

The Power of the Dog

Don’t Look Up

Best Director

The Power of the Dog

Best Actor

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (tick, tick…boom!)

Best Actress

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of The Dog)

Best Supporting Actor

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Best Original Screenplay

Adam McKay and David Sirota (Don’t Look Up)

Animated Feature

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Best International Feature Film

The Hand of God

Best Documentary

Three Songs for Benazir

Best Cinematography

Ari Wegner (The Power of the Dog)

Film Editing

The Power of the Dog

Don’t Look Up

tick, tick…boom!

Original Score

Nicholas Britell (Don’t Look Up)

Johnny Greenwood (The Power of the Dog)

Production Design

The Power of the Dog

Best Sound

Richard Flynn, Robert MacKenzie, Tara Webb (The Power of the Dog)

Short Film (Animated)

Robin Robin