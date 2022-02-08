Oscars 2022: Lin-Manuel Miranda has a shot at EGOT this year









Lin-Manuel Miranda, the esteemed multi-hyphenate creator of Hamilton, has a chance to achieve EGOT status with his Oscar Nomination for Best Original Song for ‘Dos Orguitas’ from Disney’s Encanto.

EGOT, for those who aren’t familiar with the acronym, corresponds to those who have had the honour of winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony. Anyone who wins all four of the major awards achieves the status of being an EGOT, the highest honour in entertainment.

If Miranda wins an Oscar next month, he will become, at age 37, the youngest EGOT winner, taking over the songwriter Robert Lopez, who is the current youngest member of the EGOT club at 39.

Having already won an Emmy, a Tony and a Grammy, Miranda is within arm’s reach of achieving the quadruple accolade and joining the 16 other entertainers who have attained EGOT status.

However, Miranda faces tough competition in his category; the other nominees for Best Original Song are ‘No Time to Die’ from the James Bond movie, ‘Be Alive’, from King Richard, ‘Down to Joy’, from Belfast and ‘Somehow You Do’ from Four Good Days.

Miranda explained, in an interview with The Wrap’s Steve Pond, that he tries not to think about things like the EGOT. “No. that way lies ruin and madness. I mean, it crosses your mind afterwards, but it can’t ever enter your mind while you’re working,” he said.

The winner will be announced during the 94th Oscars ceremony on March 27th at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland.

Listen to the fantastic ‘Dos Orguitas’ from Disney’s Encanto below.