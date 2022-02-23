Oscars 2022: Eight awards cut from live broadcast









The American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences that head up the Oscar ceremony on an annual basis have been trying to make the show more relevant to modern audiences for many years now. Knowing that many complain that the show is too long, it looks as though they are working to solve this problem by cutting eight awards from the 2022 live broadcast, shedding what they perceive to be excess baggage weighing down the ‘main awards’.

Victims of this remorseless cut include the awards for Documentary Short, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Production Design, Short Film (Animated), Short Film (Live Action), and Sound, showing just how much the Academy care about the true technicalities of film production. Announced and recorded at the Dolby theatre shortly before the live telecast, these aforementioned awards will be edited into the live show.

“To be clear, all the nominees in ALL awards categories will be identified on-air and ALL winners’ acceptance speeches will be featured on the live broadcast,” Academy President David Rubin clarified, making for a somewhat confusing hierarchy of awards. Continuing, Rubin added, “Every awarded filmmaker and artist in every category will still have the celebratory ‘Oscar moment’ they deserve on the stage of the Dolby, facing an enrapt audience”.

The 94th Oscars ceremony will be broadcast on ABC at 01:00 GMT on March 27th, with Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall hosting the show with each presenter being given an hour slot. The Power of the Dog from director Jane Campion is currently in the driving seat to take home Best Picture, with the film starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee telling the story of gender roles in the American West.