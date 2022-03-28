Oscars 2022: 'Dune' sweeps Oscars with six total wins









Dune by director Denis Villeneuve has cleaned up at the 94th Academy Awards, with the science fiction epic taking home awards for Best Sound, Best Achievement in Production Design, Best Original Score and Best Achievement in Film Editing among others.

With many predicting the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel would perform well, few predicted that the film would dominate in the technical categories to such an extent. Earning every award it was lucky enough to take home, Dune stands out as a technical marvel in among an industry obsessed with CGI.

Whilst science fiction and vibrant fantasy have been the order of the day since the success of The Lord of the Rings way back in 2003, it has taken almost 20 years for the industry to see a worthy successor to the glory of Return of King.

Perfectly realising the scope of the influential book, Villeneuve committed to complete authenticity much like Peter Jackson had for The Lord of the Rings, travelling to Budapest, the Stadlandet peninsula in Norway and Jordan’s Wadi Rum valley to sculpt the perfect environment for the cosmic tale of Dune to take place.

Unlike such similar projects as Disney’s Star Wars, Dune uses CGI sparingly, making you double-take as you consider that maybe the breathtaking structure emerging from the sand may in fact be real.

Take a look at the trailer for the 2021 film, below, starring Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa and more.