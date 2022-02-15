Oscars 2022 will have a different host every hour









The latest iteration of the Oscars have finally come around, with the list of nominations having been released recently. While the quality of the recipients of the awards has been brought into question on several occasions, it cannot be denied that the Oscars are still a culturally relevant event and manages to draw sufficient interest.

Since the nominees were announced, there have been a lot of discussions about the Academy’s selections. Many people were delighted about the amplification that Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car received but Marvel fans were very disappointed because they felt that Spider-Man: No Way Home deserved a Best Picture nomination.

Due to these criticisms, the Academy has actually found a remedy and has adapted to the modern technology we have at our disposal. Many critics claimed that the Oscars did not care for the populist vote which is why the Academy has now started a new voting-based category for Best Picture. It will be available as a social media poll and can be accessed by anyone.

These changes were welcomed by fans who wanted a say in the Best Picture voting but there are other decisions that the committee have taken which have come under fire. The latest of those is the decision to follow the minimum amount of Covid-19 safety protocols, allowing guests to attend the physical ceremony without proof of vaccination.

The Oscars this year will also have another key change – the hosting scheme. Previously, a singular host was assigned each year and it was considered to be a prestigious job but the Academy has decided to branch out this year by hiring multiple hosts and the rotating roster will ensure that a new host takes the stage every hour.

Watch the nominations for the Oscars 2022 below.