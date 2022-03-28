Oscars 2022: 'CODA' wins Best Picture at the 94th Academy Awards









CODA has claimed Best Picture at the 94th Academy Awards after beating out the likes of Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley, Reinaldo Marcus Green’s King Richard and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story among many others.

Starring Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Daniel Durant, and Marlee Matlin, the film follows the hearing child of a deaf family and was known as one of the most popular films of the previous year.

Taking to the stage, producers Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, and Patrick Wachsbergerand thanked director Sian Heder, Apple TV+, and the Academy along with family members, film crew members, and the deaf community for advocating and supporting the film.

Earlier in the night, Troy Kotsur won Best Supporting Actor for his role as Frank Rossi, the deaf fisherman who is the father of the film’s central family. The film also won Best Adapted Screenplay, taking home all three Oscars it was nominated for.

CODA joins a long list of esteemed Oscar winners, including Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland, Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite and Green Book by Peter Farrelly. This year’s Best Picture race was recognised as being one of the most hotly contested in years, with The Power of the Dog, Belfast and Dune in the running till the very end.

The win marks the end of the 94th Academy Awards that have been made all the more memorable by a typical host of Oscars surprises, snubs and more.