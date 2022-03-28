Oscars 2022: Will Smith triumphs as Best Actor for 'King Richard' at the 94th Academy Awards









Will Smith has triumphed by winning the Oscar for Best Actor at the 94th Academy Awards. He took the gong for his role as Richard Williams in King Richard.

The Best Actor category this year was an incredibly serious category, with talented artists like Andrew Garfield, Denzel Washington and Benedict Cumberbatch all in the running. Although Javier Bardem probably did not deserve the nomination, Andrew Garfield’s work in Tick, Tick… Boom! was definitely stunning. But Will Smith has finally now taken home the award.

Having been nominated for the award twice before for Ali in 2001 and The Pursuit of Happyness in 2006, Smith finally walked away with the Oscar after an emotional speech by the actor.

Emotions were heightened for Will Smith after an on-stage altercation between him and host Chris Rock. After Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith’s wife, the actor took to the stage and appeared to hit the presenter before shouting obscenities from the crowd.

Delivering what has to be one of the most memorable Oscar speeches of all time, Will Smith made reference to the previous event and apologised to the Academy.

Take a look at the trailer for King Richard, below, as well as Smith’s fellow nominee’s.

Best Actor winner: Will Smith

Nominations:

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick…Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog